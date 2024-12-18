HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.52. HMG/Courtland Properties shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 5,900 shares traded.
HMG/Courtland Properties Stock Down 3.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 0.65.
About HMG/Courtland Properties
HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
