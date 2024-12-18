Hollencrest Capital Management Has $16.62 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

