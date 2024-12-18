Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Honda Motor by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 184,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 49,963 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 16.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 138,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,259 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 12.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 billion. Analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HMC

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.