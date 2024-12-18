Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,273,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 776,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,697,000 after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,525,000 after purchasing an additional 132,516 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,496.08. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.60.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.8 %

HLI stock opened at $178.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.17 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

