Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM) Receives $27.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

INGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “inline” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Ingram Micro Price Performance

Shares of INGM stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Ingram Micro has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

