Input Capital (CVE:INP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.86. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares changing hands.

Input Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

Input Capital Company Profile

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

