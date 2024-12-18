Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,562 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 52,671 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,698.12. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

