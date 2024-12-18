Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Holdings Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,434 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Investar were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar in the third quarter worth about $57,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Investar by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Investar by 2,810.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Investar in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Investar by 851.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Investar news, Director Scott G. Ginn purchased 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,475 shares in the company, valued at $200,688. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Investar Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $226.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. Investar had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

