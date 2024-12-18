iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $135.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $139.98.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

