iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 147,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EZU opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

