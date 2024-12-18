iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,814 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,470,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,999,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 457.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 74,916 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 69,792 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

