Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $3.85. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 1,466,593 shares.

Iveda Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

