Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 167,190 Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,190 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 39,376 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 61,847 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 140,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 61,691 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

DCF stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

