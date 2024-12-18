Jane Street Group LLC Buys 49,846 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 216.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,846 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Farrell Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VCEB opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.