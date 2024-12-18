Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,905 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 194.2% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $325,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMO stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

