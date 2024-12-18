Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,971 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 39,437.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 196,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 196,398 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 48.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 711,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 232,300 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,762,000.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.59%.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.