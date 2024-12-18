Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,512 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 67.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on TTMI

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,694.40. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $151,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,395.34. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,044 shares of company stock worth $1,163,803. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.