Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,327 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Xperi by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 186,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 15.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,060 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Xperi by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,143,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 233,987 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Price Performance

Xperi stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $473.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.52. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPER has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

