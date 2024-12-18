Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,280 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.37% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,712,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,767,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 85,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $437,000.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXP opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.51. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.83 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

