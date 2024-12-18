Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 556,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Standex International by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,849,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Standex International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 460,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,092,000 after buying an additional 90,770 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 254,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,068,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $200.45 on Wednesday. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $140.04 and a 12-month high of $212.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total transaction of $690,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,765.04. This represents a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $349,491.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,196.71. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $1,359,419. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

