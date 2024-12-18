Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 416,786 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of JOYY worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in JOYY during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 22,728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in JOYY by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

JOYY Price Performance

JOYY stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $42.76.

About JOYY

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.