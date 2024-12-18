Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,574 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 96.2% during the third quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

AIQ opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

