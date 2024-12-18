Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BFAM opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.43. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,563.50. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

