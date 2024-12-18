Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 298,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JHMD opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $695.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.