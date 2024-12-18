Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 11,515 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,884 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $424.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $559,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,610.04. This represents a 22.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Stephens raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABCB

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.