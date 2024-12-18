Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 33,686 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,561 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,429,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 126,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,061.47. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

BOKF stock opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $77.86 and a twelve month high of $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Stephens decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOK Financial

About BOK Financial

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.