Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 38,909 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 94.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price objective on Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Read Our Latest Report on CBSH

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $64,320.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,684.23. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,151,994 shares in the company, valued at $71,170,189.32. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,126. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.