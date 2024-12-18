Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 44,972 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.37% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDMO. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $959,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 153,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDMO opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

