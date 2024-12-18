Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 6,805 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,055 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 141.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in International Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58.

In other news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,667,053.30. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

