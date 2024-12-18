Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Select Medical worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 174.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Select Medical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 53.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEM. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,530.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,602.20. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $674,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $463,980. This represents a 59.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Stories

