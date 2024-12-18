Jane Street Group LLC Sells 257,535 Shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,535 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

