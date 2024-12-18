Jane Street Group LLC Sells 40,653 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,653 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWST. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,088.85. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average of $103.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 887.50, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.02. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $114.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.59 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

