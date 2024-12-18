Jane Street Group LLC Sells 52,749 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,749 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.45% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRBN. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 4,376.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 126,734 shares during the period.

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

