Jane Street Group LLC Sells 90,633 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Hub Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $1,708,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $493,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

