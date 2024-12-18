Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $233.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.32. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

