John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 57.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 466,846 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,573,000 after buying an additional 57,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 170.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 842,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,964,000 after buying an additional 531,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

