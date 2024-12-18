Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Kadant worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kadant by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,355,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAI opened at $354.38 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.51 and a 52 week high of $429.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.17.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.38 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

In related news, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.59, for a total transaction of $117,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,293 shares in the company, valued at $507,618.87. This represents a 18.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.25, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,437 shares in the company, valued at $570,848.25. This represents a 29.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,052 shares of company stock worth $1,091,455. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

