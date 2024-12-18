Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stake Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $69,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 826,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,846,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 271,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 358.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,046,000 after buying an additional 196,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.33. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.52 and a 12-month high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

