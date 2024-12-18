Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,063,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,722 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $67,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 8,973,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,161,000 after purchasing an additional 544,495 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 225.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 615,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 426,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 156.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 320,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

KW opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.