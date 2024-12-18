Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,197 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.45. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.67 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

