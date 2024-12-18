Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 million, a PE ratio of -264.89 and a beta of 0.63. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth $222,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 19,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

