Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,734 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 863.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $301,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $3,698,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $49,297,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 161,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 72,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $107,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,039.68. This trade represents a 11.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $18,253.65. This trade represents a 92.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $490,534 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

