Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.94 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 98.40 ($1.25). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 98.10 ($1.25), with a volume of 1,518,427 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LTG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LTG

Learning Technologies Group Stock Performance

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65. The firm has a market cap of £776.94 million, a PE ratio of 2,452.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.