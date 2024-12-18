Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $15.87 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $231.15 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.05 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.54. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.