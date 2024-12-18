Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,628,156 shares of company stock valued at $197,995,077. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Melius Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

