Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ LGND opened at $120.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,386.40. This represents a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $132,523.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,963.40. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.