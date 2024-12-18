Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACFree Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAAC opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.69.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

