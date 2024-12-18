M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHO. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Down 2.6 %

MHO stock opened at $150.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.23. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $109.92 and a one year high of $176.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,200. This trade represents a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

