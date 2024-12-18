Mama’s Creations’ (MAMA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

MAMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Mama’s Creations Stock Down 14.9 %

Mama’s Creations stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $310.01 million, a P/E ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.10. Mama’s Creations has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mama’s Creations will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $488,963.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,989.20. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 89,527 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the second quarter worth about $260,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 387,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 181,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 446,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

