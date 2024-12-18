MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.40% of MEI Pharma worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.79. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.52.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

